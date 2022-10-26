Rihanna to debut new music on ‘Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

We can thank the “Black Panther” sequel for Rihanna finally returning to the world of music.

The “Fenty” founder tweeted Wednesday about her forthcoming single, “Lift Me Up,” which is set to release on Friday.

The original song will be featured on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The song will mark Rihanna’s first new music as a solo artist in six years.

According to a press release, the tune was written by Rihanna, fellow artist Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler as a tribute to the late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died in 2020 at age 43 following a private battle with colon cancer.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The song was recorded in five countries and Rihanna shared only a snippet of it on social media.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Rihanna since her last album, “Anti,” which dropped in 2016. There had been speculation that she would release something new in anticipation of her performance as the headliner for the upcoming Superbowl Halftime Show in February.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By” will be released on November 4. The film hits theaters on November 11.

