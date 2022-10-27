Kanye West jokes about being dropped by companies

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

If Kanye West is worried about the multiple businesses that have ended relationships with him following his antisemitic comments, he’s not acting like it.

The controversial artist and entrepreneur on Thursday posted a meme on his verified Instagram account that featured the headline, “Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West.”

“Had to cut ties bro,” he wrote in the caption.

West has legally changed his name to Ye.

He also posted a note, captioned “Love speech,” to Endeavor Chief Executive Officer Ari Emanuel.

“Ari Emmanuel I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” the note reads. “This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

Emanuel, who is one of the top agents in the entertainment industry, penned an opinion piece for the Financial Times urging businesses to cut ties with and distance themselves from West over his antisemetic comments.

Multiple companies have done just that, most recently Peloton.

Earlier this month, West’s Instagram account was restricted and some content was deleted for violating the company’s policies.

