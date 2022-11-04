‘Westworld’ canceled by HBO after four seasons

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

HBO is pulling the plug on its futuristic drama “Westworld.”

In a statement praising creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, HBO lauded the show for taking viewers on “a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step.” (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“We are tremendously grateful to [Nolan and Joy], along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey,” the statement said.

“Westworld” ends after a four-season run, the most recent of which came to a close in August.

During its run, the drama notched 54 Emmy nominations and won nine, according to HBO.

The creators had previously expressed a desire for a fifth season to wrap up current storylines.

The show starred Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Tessa Thompson, among others.

