Sylvester Stallone is not a fan of ‘Creed III’

Sylvester Stallone will not be reprising his role in “Creed III.”

Stallone, who began playing “Rocky” in 1976, said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t like where the franchise is headed, so he opted out.

“That’s a regretful situation because I know what it could have been. It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would’ve taken it,” Stallone told the publication. It’s a different philosophy — Irwin Winkler’s and Michael B. Jordan’s. I wish them well, but I’m much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don’t want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness.”

Stallone is still a producer on the film, set for release in March 2023.

He will next star in the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” playing a mobster released from prison who’s exiled to Oklahoma.

