Judy Blume’s ‘Forever’ is being made into a TV series for Netflix

A beloved teen novel is getting a Netflix adaptation.

The streaming giant announced Thursday that Judy Blume’s popular 1975 novel “Forever” is being “reimagined” by writer/producer Mara Brock Akil for “a new generation.”

“It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts,” according to a press release.

Akil is best known for creating hits like “Girlfriends,” “The Game,” “Being Mary Jane” and “Love Is.”

“Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice. I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, ‘Forever,'” Akil said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love.”

Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The series does not yet have a target premiere date.

