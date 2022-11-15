Bad Bunny scores a Grammys first with his Spanish-language album

By Dan Heching, CNN

Bad Bunny‘s Spanish-language album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” has made Grammys history.

The artist, who scored three nominations on Tuesday for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, has become the first to score an album of the year nomination for an album completely in Spanish.

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” which translates to “A Summer Without You,” is also the first album to receive an album of the year nomination at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys, the latter of which will be held on Thursday.

In addition to his album of the year nod, Bad Bunny scored nominations in the best pop solo performance and best música urbana album categories.

The Puerto Rican artist has previously been nominated for six Grammys and won two of them. Last year, he won for best música urbana album for “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” and in 2020, he won best latin pop or urban album for his second solo studio album “YHLQMDLG”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

