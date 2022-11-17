Latin Grammys 2022: See who won
By Marysabel Huston-Crespo, CNN
The 23rd Latin Grammy Awards were presented on Thursday.
A list of nominees in several top categories follows below. The winners are indicated in bold.
Record of the year
“Pa’ mis muchachas,” Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso
“Castillos de arena,” Pablo Alborán
“Envolver,” Anitta
“Pa’lla me voy,” Marc Anthony
“Ojitos lindos,” Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo
“Pegao,” Camilo
“Tocarte,” Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana *WINNER
“Provenza,” Karol G
“Vale la pena,” Juan Luis Guerra
“La fama,” Rosalía & The Weeknd
“Te felicito,” Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
“Baloncito viejo,” Carlos Vives & Camilo
Album of the year
“Aguilera,” Christina Aguilera
“Pa’lla voy,” Marc Anthony
“Un verano sin ti,” Bad Bunny
“Deja,” Bomba Estereo
“Tinta y tiempo,” Jorge Drexler
“Ya no somos los mismo,” Elsa y Elmar
“Viajante,” Fonseca
“Motomami (Digital álbum),” Rosalía *WINNER
“Sanz,” Alejandro Sanz
“Dharma,” Sebastián Yatra
Song of the year
“A veces bien y a veces mal,” Ricky Martin feat. Reik
“Agua,” Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers
“Baloncito viejo,” Carlos Vives & Camilo
“Besos en la frente,” Fonseca
“Encontrarme,” Carla Morrison
“Henta,i” Rosalía
“Índigo,” Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
“Pa’ mis muchachas,” Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso
“Provenza,” Karol G
“Tacones rojos,” Sebastián Yatra
“Tocarte,” Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana *WINNER
Best new artist
Ángela Álvarez *WINNER/TIE
Sofía Campos
Cande y Paulo
Clarissa
Silvana Estrada *WINNER/TIE
Pol Granch
Nabález
Tiare
Vale
Yahritza y su esencia
Nicole Zignago
