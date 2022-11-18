’80 for Brady’ trailer’s got game

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Get ready for this lineup.

Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star as a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans who travel to Super Bowl LI.

“This could be Tom’s last one he’s almost 40,” Tomlin’s character says in the trailer. “That’s like 80 in people years.”

“We’re 80 in people years,” Fonda’s character says.

Shenanigans ensue and the star-studded cast includes Guy Fieri and Billy Porter. And, naturally, Brady makes an appearance.

The football star serves as a producer on the film, which is based on a true story.

Brady told Variety he enlisted his friends and former Patriot teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman to make cameos as themselves.

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” he told the publication. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.