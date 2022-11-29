Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53.

The fitness personality, known as “Eric the Trainer,” died suddenly at his home in Glendale, California on Thanksgiving, his family announced Sunday in a post shared on his verified Instagram page.

“We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022. His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event,” the statement read.

The post remembered Fleishman as someone who “touched many lives for the better” and was “a beacon of light, hope, and love.”

Fans were encouraged to celebrate his life by sending their “experiences, memories, and tributes” to a designated email address.

“Our hope is to assemble these contributions for a Celebration of Life ceremony in the near term. The date and time of this event will be forthcoming shortly,” the post said.

The message, shared alongside a carousel of images of Fleishman, concluded: “This loss is devastating, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers.”

No further details surrounding his death have been made public.

Fleishman made a name for himself by training a slew of celebrity clients. According to his website, these included boy band Big Time Rush, Ethan Suplee, Kirstie Alley, Michelle Branch and Max Martini.

Tributes poured in from fans and celebrities following news of his death. “90210” actor Matt Lanter wrote: “Crushed. Eric made such an impact on my life and I don’t think he even knew it. I’m just shocked.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, “So sad. Rip Eric. Will miss you 🙌❤️.”

“Karate Kid” star Martin Kove shared a series of pictures of the pair together on Twitter, along with the caption: “RIP my friend and brother.”

