Netflix updates the laughs for a new decade in teaser for ‘That ’70s Show’ sequel series

Same old basement, same old Formans but a brand new decade.

Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser for “That ’90s Show” on Tuesday, the sequel series to hit late ’90s/early aughts sitcom “That ’70s Show.”

The new series brings back alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty, respectively, this time as grandparents with a new crop of youngsters inhabiting the basement of their Point Place, Wisconsin home.

With Red as curmudgeonly as ever — and Kitty just as sweet — the basic structure of “That ’70s Show” remains largely intact, even if stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama from the first series are only seen in one of the new show’s ten episodes.

Instead, “That ’90s Show” features Callie Haverda as granddaughter Leia Forman, along with other up-and-coming stars Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Donovan, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Andrea Anders.

The teaser features the gallivanting kids being told not to dance by Red, before they zone out in a smoky haze (some things never change) and are later kicked out of the house — but not without getting delicious brownies from Kitty.

The new show was created by “’70s Show” creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner, along with showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler.

“That ’90s Show” will premiere on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

