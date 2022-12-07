The Weeknd shares ‘Avatar’ sequel music

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The Weeknd has confirmed that is he a part of the “Avatar” sequel soundtrack.

The singer shared a snippet of the song, “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” from the eagerly awaited film “Avatar: The Way of Water” via his verified Twitter account on Wednesday.

“#AvatarTheWayofWater the motion picture event of a generation,” the tweet, which featured audio and scenes from the new music, read. “‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).’ Music Dec 15 + Film Dec 16.”

According to a press release, the single was written by The Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen and “speaks to the epic scope, breathtaking action, and thrilling drama of the film itself.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the sequel to James Cameron’s wildly successful 2009 “Avatar” film. The movie hits theaters on December 16.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.