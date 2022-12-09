Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Taylor Swift’s about to yell action!

The singer-songwriter will make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced. Swift also wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a press release.

Swift was recently honored with two best direction awards at the 2022 VMA Awards, for her work on “All Too Well: The Short Film” and “The Man.”

“All Too Well: The Short Film,” which Swift wrote and directed, is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.” It recently screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is also eligible for the short film category at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Swift is in good hands. Searchlight has made Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

