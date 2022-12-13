Miles Morales takes another mind-bending trip in first trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

By Dan Heching, CNN

After a breathtaking debut in 2018’s Oscar-winning animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Miles Morales is back for more universe-crossing adventures.

The first trailer for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” dropped on Tuesday, starting off with a contemplative moment between Morales — one of multiple Spider-Men throughout the multiverse — talking to his mother Rio as they look out on a view of New York City.

From there, the friendly neighborhood superhero swoops and swings through the city and beyond, going along for a ride with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen through what looks to be a wormhole-like tunnel that spans various dimensions.

Actor Shameik Moore is returning to supply the voice of Morales, as is Luna Lauren Vélez in the role of Rio, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen and Jake Johnson as Peter Parker.

Other notable stars lending their vocals to the sequel include Daniel Kaluuya, Rachel Dratch, Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae and Oscar Isaac.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” used artful animation to introduce viewers to the lofty concept of the multiverse back in 2018, well before it was explored in various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

The Sony film, which featured Post Malone and others on the acclaimed soundtrack, went on to clinch the best animated feature film Oscar in 2019.

It remains to be seen whether this sequel — which will be followed by a trilogy-making third installment, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” in 2024 — will eventually become part of the Disney-owned MCU, as previous Sony-owned properties like the first two live-action Spider-Man franchises and the “Venom” movies had before.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.

