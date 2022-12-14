‘The Voice’ crowns a Season 22 winner

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“The Voice” Season 22 has a winner.

Spoiler warning ahead.

Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake has been crowned the latest winner of the singing competition show. He performed coach Blake Shelton’s version “Goodbye Time” for his blind audition.

Shelton, who early on said Leatherwood had the perfect country name for a country singer, got his artist to the end.

“Bryce, your voice is so pure and warm. You just execute everything with precision and confidence and ease,” coach John Legend told Leatherwood.

Shelton added, “You’re 22 years old, and I don’t know how much experience you have on stage. It seems like you’ve got about 40 years of experience. You’re one of those guys that’s like a George Strait. You deliver and you’re solid and people react to that.”

Leatherwood beat out fellow “Voice” hopefuls bodie (Team Blake), Morgan Myles (Team Camila), Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend) and Brayden Lape (Team Blake).

He also performed “Hillbilly Bone” alongside Shelton.

