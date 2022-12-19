Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 9:16 AM

Ray Liotta’s fiancée pays tribute on his birthday

<i>Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images</i><br/>Jacy Nittolo (left) and Ray Liotta attend the
Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jacy Nittolo (left) and Ray Liotta attend the "The Many Saints Of Newark" Tribeca Fall Preview at Beacon Theatre on September 22

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, celebrated the late actor over the weekend on what would have been his 68th birthday.

Nittola posted a slideshow set to The Beatles’ tune, “In My Life.” Her caption began with the quote, “The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.”

“Today Ray would have been 68. I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Ray’s sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself,” she wrote on Sunday. “Today we celebrate you.”

Liotta, who known for his roles in “Field of Dreams” and the Martin Scorsese mob classic “Goodfellas,” died in his sleep in May while filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content