Zachary Levi shoots down ‘Shazam!’ speculation

Don’t worry about Zachary Levi.

The star took to social media to clear up speculation that he’s in danger of being recast in the “Shazam!” franchise amid the shakeups at DC Studios. (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

It all started when a Twitter user recently tweeted, “I’m so angry that Zachary Levi isn’t gonna be Shazam anymore. He was the perfect casting choice and to add more salt to the wound he is close friends with James Gunn.”

Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran have been evaluating forthcoming projects in the DC Universe.

That has led to some changes, including the scrapping of the third installment of the “Wonder Woman” franchise and an announcement that Henry Cavill will not be returning in a future “Superman” film.

Regarding the tweet Levi would no longer be playing Shazam, another Twitter user wrote, “I want this not to be true because his Shazam is he ONE thing in the DCEU I would absolutely throw hands for to protect. @ZacharyLevi is perfection.”

“Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet” adding that he is “Gucci,” slang for being all good, and “We all Gucci,” Levi responded with a tweet of his own.

