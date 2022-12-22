Shania Twain talks body positivity and posing topless for single cover

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Shania Twain is 57 years old and proud of her body.

So much so, she decided to pose topless for the cover of her single, “Waking Up Dreaming.”

“This is me expressing my truth. I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence,” the singer told People magazine. “I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable.”

Twain is embracing body positivity as she returns to the spotlight with her new album, “Queen of Me,” which is being released on February 3.

“I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes. I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting,” she said. “I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating.”

Not that it’s been without some introspection, she said, as she’s had to battle some self doubt given that her “breasts are not as plump as they used to be. Your skin is not as tight as it used to be.”

“I hit this wall and was like, ‘Whoa, my confidence is regressing. My courage is dulling. Why am I allowing this? Frig that,” Twain said. “I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body. I’m not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing.”

That does impress us much.

