Lizzo breaks down in tears after flutist James Galway sends her a personal Christmas greeting

Lizzo had an emotional Christmas after receiving a holiday greeting from one of her icons.

The singer, who is also a classically trained flutist, posted a clip to her Instagram Story on Sunday showing flutist Sir James Galway wishing her a merry Christmas.

The snippet showed Galway in front of a Christmas tree playing holiday music on his flute. He then wished Lizzo a happy holiday, saying that he was her “number one fan.”

The next clip showed the “Tempo” singer crying as she reacted to the post, incredulous that Galway would send her such a personalized message.

Before gaining widespread fame, Lizzo played the flute for years, often posting to her YouTube channel with covers of popular music of the moment.

She even identified herself as a “band geek” in an interview for CBS News in 2019, in which she described learning to play the flute in 5th grade and listening obsessively to Galway’s “The Man with the Golden Flute.”

This September, the Grammy-winning musician was able to play a priceless American artifact — President James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute — as part of the show on the Washington, DC stop of her “Special” concert tour.

