Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Two first-time hosts will make their “Saturday Night Live” debuts when the show returns later this month.

To resume its 48th season, the long-running sketch series will welcome “White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza in her hosting debut on January 21, with musical guest Sam Smith, who is coming back to “SNL” for the third time.

One week later, Michael B. Jordan will make his own “SNL” hosting debut, on January 28.

Joining him will be musical guest Lil Baby, who is also coming to the show for the first time.

Plaza is currently enjoying a new surge of popularity after costarring in the hit second season of “The White Lotus” on HBO Max. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.) She also stars in “Emily the Criminal,” currently streaming on Netflix.

Musical guest Smith’s new album, “Gloria,” will be released on January 27.

Jordan, who made a cameo as Killmonger in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” also directs and stars in new film “Creed III,” in theaters on March 3.

Lil Baby’s latest album “It’s Only Me” was dropped in October, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Saturday Night Live” is additionally slated to air a new show on February 4th, but that host has yet to be announced.

