Indians celebrate their country’s first ever Golden Globes win

By Swati Gupta, CNN

Indians have been celebrating Wednesday, after a home-grown movie won a Golden Globe award for the first time ever.

“RRR,” a Telugu-language drama set during India’s struggle for independence from its colonial ruler, Britain, was nominated in two categories at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The movie won in the best original song category but lost out to “Argentina” in the best foreign language picture section.

The Indian film industry churns out tens of thousands of movies every year in multiple languages, and “RRR” is the country’s fourth highest grossing film, according to IMDb, making almost $155 million worldwide.

The movie, co-written and directed by S.S. Rajamouli, has a cast and crew drawn from both the Hindi-language Bollywood industry and the South Indian film industry, plus a few international actors.

Its winning song, “Naatu Naatu,” was composed by M.M. Keeravani, with lyrics from Chandrabose.

As congratulations flooded in from across the country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the moment the award was announced.

He described the win as a “very special accomplishment,” adding: “This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

“Such a proud moment for all of India!! Brilliant!!! Heartiest Congratulations!!,” tweeted Adnan Sami, a popular Indian musician

“Dance and the world dances with you. Thank you #RRR, thank you #NaatuNaatu for winning at the #GoldenGlobes and showing us what India’s global brand should be: A country that can make people sing & dance together,” Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

“An artist who has given us memorable music for decades – so heartening to see him and the brilliant #NaatuNaatu score big,” film critic Anupama Chopra tweeted.

Hopes are now starting to rise for the Academy Awards, with nominations due to be announced later this month ahead of the ceremony in March.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.