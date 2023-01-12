Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, dead at 54

By Chloe Melas and Dan Heching, CNN

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest, her mother said.

She was 54.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” Priscilla Presley said in the statement, provided to CNN by a representative. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Lisa Marie Presley had been rushed to the hospital earlier in the day, her mother said on Instagram.

“Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time,” her statement said at the time.

TMZ was first to report the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s hospitalization on Thursday.

LA County Fire Department spokesperson Kaitlyn Aldana had told CNN that emergency responders were dispatched to a call in the 5000 block of Normandy Dr in Agoura Hills, California, at 10:37am local time for a cardiac arrest. Aldana would not confirm the name of the the patient, who could not be identified due to privacy laws, but said the patient was taken to a to a local hospital at 11:17am.

A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff told CNN they assisted fire officials on a medical call this morning, but also would not confirm the patient’s name.

Lisa Marie Presley was most recently seen on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother to support the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis,” about her late father.

In 2020, Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. Last July, she marked the second anniversary of Keough’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of their matching foot tattoos.

Lisa Marie Presley, was previously married to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough. In addition to her late son, she was the mother of actress Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

In September, Lisa Marie Presley wrote an essay for National Grief Awareness Day, in which she opened up about the loss of her son.

“My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day,” she wrote. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

Lisa Marie Presley also said in the essay that she found comfort in the company of people who have faced similar tragedy, adding that her daughters help keep her going.

“I keep going for my girls,” she wrote. “I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him.”

