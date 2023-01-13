Ezra Miller pleads guilty to unlawful trespassing charge in Vermont

By Sara Smart, CNN

Actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to a 2022 trespassing arrest in Vermont after agreeing to terms of a plea deal last month, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was charged with unlawful trespassing after breaking into a Stamford home and stealing alcohol in May, CNN previously reported.

They avoided three months in jail and will now need to pay a $500 fine plus a court fee and will also be put on a year of probation, according to court documents.

The court documents show that the other two counts, which included a felony burglary count and a petit larceny count, were dropped.

In the court documents, Vermont Superior Court Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady ruled the felony burglary charge could be refiled if Miller violates their probation.

Miller’s probation includes not drinking alcohol and continuing with mental health treatment, according to the court documents.

Miller’s attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, sent a statement to CNN on their behalf.

“Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court,” Shelkrot said in the statement. “Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.”

