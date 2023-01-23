Rita Moreno recounts flirty locker room story from ’80 for Brady’ set for Kelly Clarkson

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

In case you were wondering, Rita Moreno very much has still got her groove.

The Oscar winner, 91, appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday with her “80 for Brady” co-stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin, where Moreno told a story from the set that had everyone howling.

It began with Moreno shedding light on a private conversation with Fonda, where her co-star asked her how she felt about sex while they were waiting for a scene to be lit.

“Oh god, no! I’m done,” Moreno recalled saying.

Fonda, for her part, told Clarkson earlier in the interview that Moreno was the flirtiest on set — and Field quickly agreed.

The story fast forwarded to one week later when Fonda, Moreno, Field and Tomlin were preparing to do a scene in the locker room, which was full of impressive-looking men.

Moreno, full of zest and gumption in her public retelling of this “true” tale, then stood up to continue as Clarkson’s audience cheered her on.

The “West Side Story” star then reenacted grasping her breasts and taking a deep breath in as she walked into the locker room.

“And then I said to myself: ‘Pheromones! They do exist,'” Moreno exclaimed, as the audience was bowled over in laughter.

She added: “I know now that somewhere in here was a little ovary saying, ‘Everybody up!'” she added, gesturing to her midsection.

“80 For Brady,” in theaters on February 3, is about a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans and travel to Super Bowl LI.

Brady serves as a producer on the film, which is based on a true story. Brady also costars in the film, and told Variety that his former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola grace the big screen with cameos as themselves as well.

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” Brady told the outlet. “Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

The making of the film apparently proved enjoyable for Moreno, too.

