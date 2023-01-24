Ana de Armas, Brian Tyree Henry and Michelle Yeoh among first-time Oscar nominees who rule acting races

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The faces may look familiar, but the nominations are brand new.

When the nominations were announced Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards, there were 16 first-time nominees across the four major acting categories: Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Stephanie Hsu, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Ke Huy Quan, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh.

Some like Curtis (actress in a supporting role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Farrell (actor in a leading role for “The Banshees of Inisherin”), Fraser (actor in a leading role for “The Whale”) and Yeoh (actress in a leading role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) are familiar faces who been in the industry for years.

Waiting years for a first-time nomination seemed to make it sweeter for Quan, who was a child actor in some iconic films like “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” His role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which earned him a nomination in the best actor in a supporting role category, marked a major step in his journey back to the big screen after decades away from acting.

In a statement provided to CNN, Quan said he “cannot even begin to describe how incredible this feeling is to be recognized as an Oscar nominee.”

“Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this moment. It still doesn’t feel real!,” he said. “Thank you so much to The Academy for this wonderful honor and for believing in our little movie. The outpouring of love and the warm welcome back is something I will cherish forever.”

First-time Oscar nominee Farrell, nominated for best actor in a leading role for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” celebrated all the “lads” in the category.

“Just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it’s shared with the Banshees cast and crew,” Farrell said in a statement to CNN. “Also, beyond honored to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads!”

Brian Tyree Henry, who was nominated for best supporting actor for the psychological drama “Causeway,” celebrated his nomination with a stranger.

“I am beyond honored to be nominated!!!!! And in such amazing company!!! I’m so grateful,” Henry said in a statement to CNN. “And to the random man in the elevator who saw me scream at the news, thank you for hugging me and not freaking out!!!!!!”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.