Jeremy Renner was crushed by snowcat as he tried to save nephew, sheriff’s report says

Actor Jeremy Renner was attempting to stop his sliding snowcat from hitting his nephew when he was pulled under the snow-clearing vehicle and crushed on New Year’s Day, according to a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The vehicle started sliding sideways after the “Avengers” star used it to pull his nephew’s truck out of the snow, and the parking brake, which was not engaged, would have stopped it, according to the redacted incident report, filed Friday. The document was obtained by CNN Tuesday through a public records request.

“The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” the report conclusion reads.

“Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to [his nephew], he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

The report also notes that the brake indicator light inside the vehicle’s cab was not functioning and that “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.”

Renner was airlifted to the hospital, where he remained for more than two weeks, undergoing at least two surgeries and receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

A 911 call log obtained by CNN said Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]” and he had “extreme [difficulty] breathing.” It goes on to read that, “the right side of his chest is collapsed — upper torso is crushed.”

The incident began on New Year’s Day, when Renner towed his nephew’s truck off the actor’s driveway after it had been stuck in snow, he told investigators while hospitalized on January 5, according to the incident report.

After successfully towing the truck out of the snow and into the street, Renner said the snowplow began “sliding sideways,” then “it began to roll down the hill.” At that point, Renner told investigators he jumped out of the snowplow.

“Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward [his nephew,]” the report reads. “He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit [his nephew], so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully.”

To enter the cab of the snowplow, Renner had to climb onto the moving track, the report notes. When he jumped on the track, the report says that’s when Renner was “immediately pulled under the left side track.”

“The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report says. “He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while [his nephew and others] rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

Renner, who plays superhero archer Hawkeye in the Marvel movie and TV “Universe,” says he broke more than 30 bones in the incident.

He posted a photo on Instagram last week with a caption that read: “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.”

Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the incident, the report also concludes.

CNN has reached out to Renner’s representatives for comment.

