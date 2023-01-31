Skip to Content
Alec Baldwin has been formally charged in ‘Rust’ shooting

This handout image courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released on April 25
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/AFP/Getty Images
This handout image courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released on April 25

By Josh Campbell, CNN

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been criminally charged in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust,” the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, district attorney’s office told CNN Tuesday.

The charges against Baldwin and the set’s armorer, Hannah Guiterrez Reed, include two counts of involuntary manslaughter, the DA’s office said. Attorneys for both defendants previously insisted their respective clients are innocent.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told CNN earlier this month she would charge Baldwin and the film’s armorer with involuntary manslaughter, accusing them of failing to perform safety procedures that could have prevented the accident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

This story is developing…

