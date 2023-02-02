Jessica Simpson reveals secret romance with ‘massive movie star’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Let the guessing games begin.

Jessica Simpson has released an Amazon original short story titled, “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single.” The project describes an encounter Simpson says she had with an unidentified actor she “grew up thinking was so hot.”

It all began, she reveals, when she was five days away with getting back together with fellow singer Nick Lachey, whom she eventually married.

According to her story, it was early September 2001 and Simpson “had spent that summer apart from my first real boyfriend, Nick, and I still didn’t know how to be single.”

She was at a 2001 MTV VMAs after party when the actor, whom she refers to as Movie Star, met her and “eyeballed ” her up and down, “Like he was undressing me with his eyes…”

The then 21-year-old singer said she got his phone number, never called him, ran into him later and talked about potentially doing a music video together, which never happened, and the two lost touch once she and Lachey got back together and married.

They divorced in 2006 and a producer later told her, “I have somebody who’s been after you forever, and you don’t even know it” connecting her with the Movie Star.

Simpson writes that they met up at the Beverly Hills Hotel while he got ready for an awards show and shared their first kiss.

“He texted me throughout the awards show,” she writes. “The event was so huge that it made me feel special that every beautiful woman in Hollywood was there and he wanted me.”

But, plot twist, “In fact, there was one other beautiful woman in his life: his girlfriend.”

“Shortly after, I saw a photo of Movie Star on a red carpet with her,” Simpson revealed. “I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman.”

After insisting to her that he and his girlfriend had broken up and were just being photographed together to avoid news of the split getting out, the unnamed actor continued to pursue her.

She writes that she even invited her to travel to see him while he was filming, but they had to take separate cars to the hotel where they had rooms on different floors and she was advised to use the fire escape to get to his room.

Simpson said she eventually realized that the star was attempting to “hide me from his chick.”

According to her they did not have sex and she ended things on her terms, but did get something to remember him by.

“I needed a trophy for this achievement, so I took the pillowcase he slept on,” she wrote. “I didn’t care if it was creepy or if he had to pay for it… and it would send the message: this was fun, but now I have a memory of you.”

