Lizzo thanked Prince and Beyoncé in a joyful Grammys acceptance speech

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Lizzo gave perhaps the most unrelentingly joyous acceptance speech of the night at the Grammys, lifting nearly every star in the audience to their feet.

The singer won record of the year for “About Damn Time,” a lively anthem from her latest album “Special.” And she dedicated the award to her idol, Prince, who she had the worked with before his 2016 death.

“When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music,” said Lizzo, who won three Grammys in 2020. “This was a time when positive music wasn’t mainstream at that point. I felt very misunderstood … but I stayed true to myself. Because I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change to make the world a better place.

“I’d like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good,” Lizzo said. “We are good inherently.”

Lizzo used every second of her time onstage to praise her fellow artists and exude joy. She kept her composure until she turned her attention to Beyoncé, who was standing on her feet in the audience. Speaking directly to Bey, Lizzo held back tears as she remembered skipping school in fifth grade to see Beyoncé perform.

“You changed my life,” Lizzo told Bey, who made history with her 32nd Grammy win on Sunday. “The way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.'”

Beyoncé enthusiastically rooted her on from the audience as Lizzo jumped up and down and shouted, “We won a f******g Grammy!”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.