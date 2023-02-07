Even before Beyoncé’s album of the year snub, Jay-Z said Grammys ‘missed the moment’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Days before Beyoncé’s record-breaking night at the Grammy Awards, during which the coveted album of the year award remained elusive for the superstar, her husband Jay-Z had some thoughts on the Recording Academy’s track record in the category.

In a recent interview with Tidal, conducted before the Grammys and published on Monday, Jay-Z offered insight into why he feels the Recording Academy continues to “miss the moment” when it comes to Beyoncé.

“Even with Bey, I felt like they missed the moment,” the rapper said, referencing the 2017 Grammy Awards where Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” lost album of the year to Adele’s “25.” The mogul added he felt the same way with regard to Beck’s album of the year win over Beyoncé’s namesake album in 2015.

Despite Beyoncé’s record-breaking year at the 2023 ceremony, her 2022 hit dance/pop album “Renaissance” lost out to Harry Styles’s “Harry’s House” for the album of the year award. It’s an accolade that many felt was due to be awarded to Beyoncé, who has now lost four times in that category to other artists.

“Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved,” Jay-Z said of “Renaissance” when asked if he felt it deserved to win album of the year. “They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world.”

Even if Beyoncé didn’t take home the 2023 trophy for album of the year, she still had plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The “Cuff It” singer became the most awarded artist in Grammy history at Sunday’s ceremony, with her four wins that evening bringing her to a grand total of 32 trophies. For his part, Jay-Z has won 24 total trophies and together, the power couple are tied for the most nominations for any artist (88).

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.