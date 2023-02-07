Musical adaptation of ‘La La Land’ is dancing its way to Broadway

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Get your dancing shoes ready, because “La La Land” is coming to Broadway.

The Academy Award-winning film is being developed into a Broadway musical, producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate announced on Tuesday.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind ‘La La Land’ to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution,” Platt said in a press release. “We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight ‘La La Land’s’ millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience.”

The musical is based off the 2016 film that was directed by Damien Chazelle and starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. The film went on to win six Academy Awards at the 2017 ceremony, including best actress for Stone, and was notoriously accidentally announced as the winner of best picture in a scandal often called “envelopegate.”

Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate EVP & head of global products & experiences, called “La La Land” “a timeless and globally revered cultural touchstone,” and added, “we’re excited to provide fans yet another way to experience the original movie.”

The musical adaptation will feature music by composer Justin Hurwitz, who won Oscar gold for his work on the film. Tony award-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will also contribute to the theater production’s music, and Tony winner Bartlett Sher is set to direct.

