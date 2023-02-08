‘You People’ Jonah Hill and Lauren London kiss faked, costar says

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Did Jonah Hill and Lauran London really kiss in “You People?”

Their costar Andrew Schulz recently claimed on his podcast “The Brilliant Idiots” with his cohost Charlamagne Tha God that the two costars did not actually kiss in the closing scene of the film.

During an episode featuring the two men and their guest, DJ Nyla Symone, the conversation turned to Hill and London’s characters seeming like an odd couple in the Netflix film.

Schulz then said they didn’t actually kiss during the filming of the end of the movie.

“There’s a hilarious thing— I don’t even know if I should share this s—, but the final scene, they don’t even kiss,” Schulz said. “It’s CGI. Swear to God.”

The comedian said that while filming the scene in which the characters of Ezra (Hill) and Amira (London) reconcile and get married, the two actors did not actually lock lips. Schulz assumed that in the completed film the scene would cut away from the pair.

“I’m there and I’m watching the wedding and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far, and i’m like, ‘I wonder how they’re going to play that in the movie, they’ll probably just cut right there,'” Schulz said. “But [in] the movie you could see their faces come close and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Netflix, Hill and London for comment.

