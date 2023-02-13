U2 announces upcoming Vegas residency with a Super Bowl commercial

By Marianne Garvey

U2 announced during a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday that they will soon play a residency in Las Vegas.

This fall the band will help launch the MSG Sphere at The Venetian with a show called “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere.”

The globe-shaped performance center holds 17,500 people and will feature 4D technology and a special screen that wraps around the seats.

In a statement, U2 said they are ready to rock.

“We’re the right band, ‘Achtung Baby’ the right album and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience to the next level,” they said in a press announcement.

The band’s drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will miss shows, however, because he needed surgery to keep playing and the band told fans that concerts played in 2023 would be filled by different drummers. Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton are set to play the Las Vegas shows.

“It’s going to take all we’ve got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg, who is a force in his own right,” said the band.

