Olivia Wilde called A$AP Rocky ‘hot’ and got roasted for it

Olivia Wilde is explaining why she posted about Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, in regards to the singer’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director and actress shared on the Instagram stories portion of her verified account a video from Rolling Stone that showed A$AP Rocky jubilantly filming Rihanna’s performance Sunday during the big game.

The rapper and the singer have a son together, who was born in May 2022, and Rihanna revealed she his expecting again during her halftime show.

Wilde tagged the couple in her post, writing, “If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge.”

That didn’t go over well with some who commented on her post that Wilde was being inappropriate and “thirsting” for another woman’s man.

The original post timed out, but Wilde reshared the video Monday with an explanation.

“For anyone who got it twisted [eye roll emoji] … it’s hot to respect your partner,” she wrote. “Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat.”

