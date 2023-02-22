Kylie Jenner offers insight to fellow moms on life after welcoming a new baby

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Kylie Jenner has sage words of wisdom regarding how she navigated her postpartum recovery for other moms who may find themselves on the same journey.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair Italy published Wednesday, the mother of two said that she has experienced postpartum depression (PPD) twice — once after welcoming her now 5-year-old daughter Stormi and again after giving birth to son Aire in February 2022.

She said her advice to new moms and those experiencing PPD would be to “not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest.”

“Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful,” Jenner said. “I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you.”

This isn’t the first time Jenner has spoken about her postpartum experience.

In March 2022, almost two months after giving birth to her son, Jenner told her millions of Instagram followers that “it’s ok not to be ok” and emphasized the need to “stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back.'”

PPD is estimated to affect more than one in ten women who have a baby, according to the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Leaning into the excitement of motherhood, Jenner told Vanity Fair Italy this week that bringing her children home from the hospital is an experience she relished.

“It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

