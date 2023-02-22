Savannah Chrisley says new reality show in the works

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A different show might go on now that Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison.

The couple’s daughter said in an episode of her podcast “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” that the family will embark on another reality series about their lives since her parents recently began serving federal prison sentences for fraud and tax crimes.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it,” Savannah Chrisley said. “Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well.”

She was joined on the show by her niece, Chloe Chrisley, who her parents had been raising as their child and whom Savannah is now taking care of. Their paternal grandmother, known as Nanny Faye, also appeared on the podcast.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in loans. The reality stars and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also convicted of several tax crimes.

Their adult daughter talked about how their lives have had to go on while their parents are incarcerated.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward,” she said.

The family reality show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” is currently in its 10th season.

