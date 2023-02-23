Selena Gomez dethrones Kylie Jenner on Instagram

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kylie Jenner was Instagram’s most-followed woman until Selena Gomez returned to the social media platform and quickly regained the title.

Gomez had previously been the most-followed woman on Instagram, but left the social media platform for a period of time only to return stronger than before. Both women have nearly 400 million followers as of Thursday.

Gomez had most recently posted a picture of herself sipping a drink, captioning it, “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh.”

The singer had explained to Vanity Fair that she removed Instagram from her phone and had her team posting for her because she found it toxic.

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed,” she told the publication. “They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety. I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”

She continued: “The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

It’s nothing but love for Gomez today, with lots of positive comments on her latest post. One fan wrote, “Wow ! Thank god it’s back.”

