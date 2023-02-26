SAG Awards 2023: See the full list of winners
By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, honoring some of the year’s best television and film performances that were voted on by the actors themselves.
The evening had some highlights including the continued momentum of last year’s hit film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” with the film’s stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan winning acting awards in their respective categories. Yeoh and Quan both made history on Sunday with their wins.
The film also took home the ceremony’s top prize for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.
In the television categories, the outstanding ensemble cast in a comedy series award went to “Abbott Elementary,” and “The White Lotus” won the ensemble cast award for a drama series.
Viewing this year’s SAG Awards was a unique experience. The ceremony was live-streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel, allowing for a more casual flow with a telecast that had no commercials and sprinkles of profanity. Beginning in 2024, the show will stream globally on Netflix.
The full list of nominees is below, with winners indicated in bold.
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Steve Carell, “The Patient”
Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”
Sam Elliott, “1883” *WINNER
Paul Walter Houser, “Blackbird”
Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Emily Blunt, “The English”
Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” *WINNER
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” *WINNER
Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“Better Call Saul”lo
“The Crown”
“Ozark”
“Severance”
“The White Lotus” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary” *WINNER
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” *WINNER
Bill Nighy, “Living”
Adam Sandler, “The Hustle”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”
Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER
Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER
“The Fabelmans”
“Women Talking”
