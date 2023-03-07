Nick Cannon’s cryptic message spreads baby fever

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Nick Cannon posted a cryptic tweet with a baby bottle emoji, and we already know what you are thinking.

“The Masked Singer” host got the internet buzzing on Monday with the post, which some interpreted as Cannon hinting he would be welcoming another child — his 13th.

“EXPECT some big news tomorrow…,” the tweet read.

But Cannon could just be trolling, knowing there is high interest in his family life.

He later retweeted an exclusive story from Revolt about his “Future Superstar Tour,” which will be “a 24-city trek across North America” over the next few months in search of rising talent.

His “Wild ‘N Out” show has helped raise the visibility of both musical and comedic artists.

