Muhammad Ali series is in the works at Peacock

A series about Muhammad Ali is in the works at Peacock.

The eight-part event about the boxing legend is titled “Excellence: 8 Fights,” and is being produced by Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Willmott, Deadline reports.

While Page will serve as executive producer, currently there is no plans for him to star as Ali.

Willmott wrote the Oscar winning “BlacKkKlansman.”

The show will be based on Jonathan Eig’s biography, “Ali: A Life, published in 2017.

According to the show’s official description, “Excellence: 8 Fights” will “chronicle eight distinct and defining moments in the iconic life of Muhammad Ali. Each episode will be framed by one fight from Ali’s life, but the essence of the episode, what it’s really about, is the internal fight — the drama outside the ring — where we will explore the struggle going on in the heart and mind of one of the most consequential and controversial figures of the 20th century.”

