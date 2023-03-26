Hayden Panettiere says she wishes she knew more about postpartum depression before becoming a mom

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Hayden Panettiere has learned a thing or two since becoming a mom.

The “Scream VI” actor sat down with E! News’s Erin Lim Rhodes on Friday’s episode of “The Rundown” and in a candid interview, she said she wishes she was more aware of postpartum depression (PPD) going into motherhood.

“I wish I knew to look out for it,” Panettiere said.

Panettiere gave birth to 8-year-old daughter Kaya in 2014, whom she shares with pro boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

She went on to say that at the time, she felt like there was “something seriously wrong with me.”

“I wish somebody told me it’s okay if you give birth to your child and you’re not immediately like, ‘Oh my god, I love you more than anything in the entire world right now.’ It’s okay and not abnormal,” she said.

PPD is estimated to affect more than one in ten women who have a baby. With symptoms similar to depression, it is sometimes referred to as “peripartum depression” because it can start during pregnancy and continue after childbirth, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The “Nashville” star has spoken about her experience with PPD, as well as addiction, before.

In an interview with Women’s Health in March, she said that she coped with the “extreme hopelessness” caused by her PPD and drinking. After completing a 12-step treatment program in 2021, Panettiere added that she feels like she regained her confidence in herself.

Panettiere had previously undergone treatment for PPD in 2015.

“I’m grateful that I’m equipped with the information and with the experience that I’ve had with postpartum depression,” she said.

