Gwyneth Paltrow said this to Terry Sanderson after she won court case

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Terry Sanderson was “very disappointed” by losing his lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow, but it appears things have ended between the two of them on good terms.

On Thursday, a Utah jury ruled in Paltrow’s favor by finding her not liable for a 2016 ski collision with Sanderson, a retired optometrist. Paltrow, who also won her counterclaim, was seen placing her hand on Sanderson’s back, saying something to him as she was leaving the courtroom.

Sanderson revealed to reporters outside the courthouse what she said.

“Her exact words: ‘I wish you well,'” Sanderson said. “Very kind of her.”

He said he responded, “Thank you, dear.”

Sanderson said he was “very disappointed” by the verdict and reflected that, “You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person.”

“Who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated, right? It’s difficult,” he said of the trial with the Oscar-winning Paltrow. “Who wants to do that? Someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else’s part and be believable, be credible, wins awards? Who wants to go on that path.”

When asked whether he believed Paltrow, who maintained throughout the trial that she was down slope from Sanderson when he skied into her, was lying Sanderson said, “I believe she thinks she has the truth.”

Paltrow did not speak with reporters after the trial, but did release a statement via her attorneys.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Paltrow said in her statement. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

