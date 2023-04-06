‘Ted Lasso’ pays tribute to Grant Wahl in new episode

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl played a significant role in shaping “Ted Lasso.” In the most recent episode, the show honored his impact.

At the end of episode four of Season 3, titled “Big Week,” the line “In memory of Grant Wahl” appears on the screen as the credits begin to roll. Earlier in the episode, Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, is seen holding Wahl’s book “The Beckham Experiment,” analyzing David Beckham’s move from Europe to Major League Soccer.

Wahl collapsed and died last year while covering the World Cup in Qatar, due to what was later revealed to be a ruptured aortic aneurysm.

Dr. Céline Gounder, Wahl’s widow, posted about the episode on Twitter, thanking the “Ted Lasso” team for the remembrance.

“This episode means so much to me and my family,” she wrote.

Hunt, also an executive producer for the show, said Wahl played a huge role in developing the character of Trent Crimm, a journalist who spends Season 3 covering the fictional Richmond F.C. Wahl covered the LA Galaxy, the team Beckham joined when he moved to the US, in a similar way.

“So we reached out to (Wahl) with a few questions, hoping he might have some time to give us some quick answers,” Hunt told IndieWire. “He gave us voluminous responses to every single question that were so helpful. Putting the Trent story together, he was just so generous with his time. It’s a really, really terrible loss.”

Wahl was a preeminent soccer journalist, who spent years covering the sport in the US at a time when soccer was only on the periphery of most Americans’ consciousness.

“He was almost a missionary in that sense,” British football commentator Jon Champion previously told CNN. “He would travel around the globe, telling people to take American soccer seriously. If you ask any of the frontline European football journalists who their first port of call has been if they wanted a story in America, it would be Grant Wahl.”

Wahl was also an early fan of “Ted Lasso,” interviewing the cast for his podcast in 2020 and visiting Hunt in Richmond last year.

“Ted Lasso” has since become a hit for Apple TV+, winning multiple Emmy awards and becoming one of the top shows from the streamer. Just last month, the cast even met with President Joe Biden to discuss mental health.

