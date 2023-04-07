S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies age 46

By Christian Edwards, CNN

Paul Cattermole, from British pop group S Club 7, has died at the age of 46, weeks after the pop group announced a major reunion tour.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” Cattermole’s bandmates said in a post on Twitter Friday.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

A statement from his family and the group, obtained by the UK’s PA Media news agency, said Friday: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.”

The cause of death is unknown, but Dorset Police “confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances,” the statement added.

CNN has contacted S Club 7’s representatives.

Formed in the late 1990s, pop group S Club 7 had four UK Number 1 singles and a UK chart-topping album.

Its members also included Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh.

Earlier this year, the pop group announced dates for their 25th anniversary reunion tour in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.