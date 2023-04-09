Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years

By Chloe Melas and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together.

A source close to Taylor confirmed the news to CNN saying “Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends.”

CNN has reached out to Swift and Alwyn’s reps for comment. Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.

Swift, who is currently on her “Eras Tour,” and Alwyn were first linked romantically in 2016.

The Grammy-winner and Alwyn managed to keep their relationship mostly under wraps, but in true Taylor Swift style, the singer dropped some Easter eggs about Alwyn through her music along the way.

In January, Swift revealed on her Instagram that “Lavender Haze,” a track from her 2022 album “Midnights,” is about Alwyn, saying when you’re in a lavender haze of love, “you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.”

“Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff,” she added.

Alwyn also earned a writing credit on “Midnights” for the song “Sweet Nothing.”

It’s not the first time the couple have collaborated on songs that have appeared on Swift’s albums. The British actor was credited on a number of songs from Swift’s 2020 pandemic-era albums “folklore” and “evermore” under the pseudonym “William Bowery.”

Swift confirmed the true identity on the Disney+ documentary “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” that same year, where she said Alwyn “plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things.”

“Folklore” ended up winning a Grammy for album of the year in 2021, marking Alwyn’s first Grammy win.

There was also speculation in 2019 the then-couple were engaged when Swifties picked up on some bridal-leaning lyrics in “Lover,” the title track off the album she released that year.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Alwyn told WSJ Magazine in 2022, coyly adding “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

