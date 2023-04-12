Rainn Wilson sat next to an unsuspecting ‘Office’ viewer on a flight

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Rainn Wilson was right next to an unsuspecting seatmate who was watching the actor in “The Office” on a recent flight.

Wilson, who starred as Dwight Schrute on the hit series, observed his seatmate watching the show, completely unaware that it was Wilson, in a face mask and wearing headphones, in the next seat over.

Wilson shared a video funny incident, writing, “When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are.”

The actor, who most recently appeared in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” will soon embark on a publicity tour for his new book, “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution.” The book covers humanity’s “need for profound healing and a unifying understanding of the world that the great spiritual traditions provide,” according to the official synopsis.

