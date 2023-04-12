Snoopy is real! Meet Bayley, the cartoon dog’s doppelganger

By Dan Heching, CNN

Calling all cute pet lovers, i.e., everyone.

The Instagram account for a certain Mini Sheepadoodle named Bayley is going viral, thanks to the adorable black-and-white pooch’s astounding and uncanny resemblance to Snoopy, the canine mascot for the Peanuts cartoon troupe.

Bayley, who according to the pup’s Instagram page will be two years old next month, sports the same oblong face as Snoopy, along with the exact same color distribution — a white face and muzzle, adorable round black nose and furry, floppy black ears.

The pooch is also surprisingly photogenic, posing calmly for perfect photos and video throughout the pet-centric social media page.

While Snoopy is known to be a beagle, Bayley’s breed of Mini Sheepadoodle — the result of crossing an Old English Sheepdog with a Miniature Poodle — has resulted in a near carbon copy of the drawn animal, in real life.

Snoopy is the famously silent dog that originated in the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz in October of 1950. He also appeared in various “Peanuts” television specials, and has been a fixture as a giant balloon in New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Snoopy is showing up elsewhere in the news on Wednesday, as a t-shirt sporting his personage is gaining in popularity as part of a nationwide American Red Cross-led effort to drive up blood donations.

On Tuesday, on the occasion of National Pet Day, Bayley’s owner posted yet another irresistible snippet of the gorgeous animal, along with the caption, “Mom says I am the cutest pet she has ever seen but to be fair, I am her first and the only furbaby.”

