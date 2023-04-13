Celine Dion announces new music amid her health battle

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

After announcing in December that she has a rare neurological disorder that affects her singing, Celine Dion is debuting new music.

On Thursday, a post on the singer’s legacy verified Instagram account shared the news that Dion’s single, “Love Again,” is now out.

It’s the title track to the forthcoming film of the same name starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

“Mark your calendars, on May 5, the movie hits theatres and on May 12, the full album, featuring 5 new Celine songs, will be available,” the caption on the video reads.

The lyric video features scenes from the movie in which Dion makes her film acting debut.

She revealed just months ago that she is living with stiff-person syndrome, which affects “something like one in a million people,” Dion said at the time.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said in an emotional social media post. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Stiff-person syndrome is “a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

The Grammy winner canceled her planned summer 2023 concerts and rescheduled others for next year.

