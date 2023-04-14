Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized as his Netflix film readies to wrap production

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Georgia and under observation, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

“They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” the individual said.

Foxx has been in Atlanta, Georgia, filming the Netflix movie, “Back in Action.” The source previously told CNN that the medical incident did not happen on the set and Foxx was not transported by emergency vehicle to the hospital.

A separate source close to production on the film told CNN that filming is “currently underway and expected to wrap up next week.”

This source did not elaborate as to whether Foxx still has scenes to film or whether he would be back on set.

His daughter Corinne Foxx shared on Instagram Wednesday night that her father had experienced a “medical complication,” adding that he is “on his way to recovery.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Foxx for comment.

