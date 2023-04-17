‘The Idol’ trailer features Lily Rose Depp as a rising pop star

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Lily Rose Depp stars an ambitious young pop star in HBO’s upcoming series, “The Idol.”

A provocative new trailer for the show has been released ahead of its scheduled premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month. From “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, “The Idol” also stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim.

“After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?” reads an official synopsis for “The Idol.”

Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria are also in the cast.

“The Idol,” which made headlines for creative changes amid the production, will debut on HBO and streaming service Max on June 4.

