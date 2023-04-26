Nicolas Cage says movie roles kept him afloat after poor business decisions

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Nicolas Cage says he took some “crummy” movie roles to get out of debt after some poor business decisions.

In an interview with “60 Minutes,” the Oscar-winning actor said he “overinvested in real estate.”

“The real estate market crashed and I couldn’t get out in time,” he said. “I paid them all back, but it was about $6 million. I never filed for bankruptcy.”

Yet he credits the work saving him during a “dark” period in his life.

“Work was always my guardian angel,” Cage said. “It may not have been blue chip, but it was still work.”

It’s not the first time the “Moonstruck” actor has talked about taking roles for the payday.

“You have good investments and bad investments,” Cage told the New York Times in 2019.

“I can’t go into specifics or percentages or ratios, but yeah, money is a factor,” he said in response to a question about money driving his work choices. “I’m going to be completely direct about that. There’s no reason not to be.”

